Local dance teams take top honors at national dance competition

Competition dance teams from Brittany's Elite Stars Dance Studio of Jacksonville competed at in the Dance Showcase USA nationals, held at the end of June in Dallas. There were more than 50 dance studios from Texas and surrounding states competing to become national champions.
We had 26 dances competing at Nationals. Our season was cut short because of the pandemic, with teams only being able to participate in two other competitions, but luckily, we got to compete at Nationals to end our season.
Things were very different this year at Nationals: Dancers and parents had to be separated into different days; masks had to be worn unless teams were dancing; only two family members per dancer were allowed to watch; and awards were presented virtually after everyone had danced that day.
Nine of the Brittany's Elite Stars 26 dances advanced to finals! The finals also were virtual, instead of in person, but in the end, three of our dances became national champions in their divisions!
Senior Elite Tap, Production and the Macy Ray Sexton and Claire Tipton Duo all were ranked first in nationals during the Dance Showcase USA.
In addition, Rebecca Orr and Sophie Jernigan ranked second in nationals with their duo, while Senior Elite Hip-Hop ranked fourth in nationals. Small Elite Hip-Hop ranked fifth at nationals, as did Intermediate Elite Lyrical and Maddie Hughes Solo. Junior Elite Lyrical ranked third in nationals!
Despite everything, we have been through this season, the girls practiced together and fought hard to dance and win it all! It was great for our seniors to participate in a final competition and to win one last time before they went off to college.
