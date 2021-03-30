Churches and organizations throughout Cherokee County have planned special Easter services and events.
Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson Street in Jacksonville will host Holy Week Services led by the Very Reverend M.L. Agnew, guest celebrant and preacher.
The services are as follows:
• 6 p.m. April 1, Maundy Thursday – Holy Eucharist and Sripping of the Altar;
• 12 p.m. April 2, Good Friday – Stations of the Cross;
• 10 a.m. April 4, Easter Day – Holy Eucharist with Flowering of the Cross.
Trinity Episcopal meets regularly at 10 a.m. Sunday mornings for Holy Eucharist.
For more information about the church, visit their website, TrinityEpiscopalJacksonville.org, or Facebook page. The church can be reached by calling (903) 586-4336, or by sending an email to trinityepiscopal@suddenlink.com.
First United Methodist Church, 1031 SE Loop 456, is hosting Holy Week Services as follows:
• 6 p.m. Maundy Thursday – April 1
• 6 p.m. Good Friday Service – April 2
• 10:30 a.m. Easter Service – April 4
For more information about First United Methodist Church, visit their website at jacksonvillemethodist.org or their Facebook page, First United Methodist Church of Jacksonville, TX.
The church can be reached by phone, (903) 586-2494, or by email, info@jacksonvillemethodist.org.
Church hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday.
Noon Holy Week Services will be hosted by Trinity Episcopal Church at 12 p.m. Monday-Thursday, March 29-April 1. Sponsored by the Jacksonville Ministerial Alliance, the services will feature music and speakers provided by various churches within the community. Due to coronavirus precautions, no meal will be served following the services.
Peoples Church is hosting an Egg-streme Drive Thru beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3. Families throughout the community are invited to drive through the Peoples Church parking lot, located at 14089 US Hwy 79 East, to receive a free kit with candy-filled eggs for their own at-home egg hunt.
Kits will include an Easter basket, candy-filled eggs (20 per child in household), a kid’s Easter story/activity page, a Peoples Church informational flyer and an invitation to the church’s Easter Sunday service and kid’s ministry. Every child in each vehicle will also receive a coupon for ice cream from the local Dairy Queen.
Peoples Church can be reached by phone, (903) 589-2900, or by email, info@peopleschurchtx.org.
For more information about the church, visit the website peopleschurchtx.org, or the Facebook page Peoples Church of Jacksonville, TX.
An Easter Sunrise Service, sponsored by the Jacksonville Ministerial Alliance, has been scheduled for 6:45 a.m. at Loves Lookout, 43822 US 69. The Lykins family will provide music and John Atkinson of People’s Church is the scheduled speaker. The service is open to the public and free to all. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or some type of seating for the event.
Calvary Tabernacle is celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 4. The public is invited to the Easter service. A free Easter egg hunt will be conducted following the service. Lunch and games will also be provided.
Calvary Tabernacle is a United Pentecostal Church located at 372 E. San Antonio Street in Alto.
For more information, visit the church website, calvarytab.life, or Facebook page, Calvary Tabernacle. The church can be reached by phone, (936) 858-4360, or by email, calvarytabalto@gmail.com.
