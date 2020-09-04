CHEROKEE COUNTY – Area schools and government offices – as well as some businesses – will be closed Monday, Sept. 7, in observation of Labor Day.
Schools include Brook Hill, New Summerfield, Wells, Alto, Troup, Rusk, Bullard and Jacksonville, along with Jacksonville College and the BMA Seminary.
Other closures include Cherokee County offices; city offices in Jacksonville, Rusk, Wells, Alto, New Summerfield, Bullard, Cuney, Reklaw and Troup; the U.S. Postal Service and the Jacksonville Progress.
