UPDATE (7:55)
Jacksonville ISD will continue current COVID-19 protocols, including masks or face coverings, through the end of the school year, according to a statement released by the district.
“We believe the protocols have allowed our schools to remain open, and we are dedicated to keeping our staff and students as safe as possible while on-campus instruction continues,” read a portion of the statement.
To see the full JISD statement about masks, visit jisd.org.
--------
Governor Greg Abbot issued an executive order last week rescinding the state-wide mask mandate and allowing all businesses to open at full capacity effective Wednesday, March 10.
“Personal vigilance to follow the safe standards is still needed to contain COVID. It’s just that now, state mandates are no longer needed,” Abbott said.
Texas Congressman Lance Gooden commended the action by Abbott.
“The people of Texas are well-equipped to keep themselves safe and make decisions about their own health and I commend Governor Abbot for his actions today,” Gooden stated.
While the state-wide mandate is being removed, it may not be time to toss out those masks just yet.
Lacking state mandates, but still amid the coronavirus pandemic, local government entities and schools are left to decide whether to keep their own mask mandates.
Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis said he understood the governor’s decision as one that relied on the personal responsibility of Texas residents. He noted there had not been much enforcement on the wearing of masks, even under the state-wide mandate, and he will still encourage people to practice safety protocols.
“I think a lot of the majority will still wear masks, hopefully, until more and more people are vaccinated,” Davis said.
“We’ve learned a lot from this pandemic. We’ve practiced [COVID-19 protocols] for a year. I think it’s going to become a point where this is just going to be good manners to wash your hands, stay out of people’s faces, watch getting in people’s space.”
Davis will continue to monitor the number of COVID-19 infections and related hospitalizations through his contact with the county health department and hospitals. If necessary, he will reinstate the mask mandate according to the governor’s executive order.
The city of Jacksonville will no longer require masks inside City Hall once the governor’s mandate expires, but will continue to recommend their use.
The city of Rusk will no longer require masks for those who enter City Hall but will leave it to individuals to choose whether or not to wear a mask.
Jacksonville College posted a statement to its website March 4 confirming their decision to continue with the established COVID-19 protocols, including the wearing of masks.
On the same day as the governor’s statement, Troup ISD announced the district would follow current TEA guidelines, including the wearing of masks.
“We have not seen any written information regarding these specific changes because they have not been released,” read a portion of the district’s statement. TISD will release any new information as it becomes available.
The Jacksonville ISD trustees were to decide in a special meeting Monday afternoon, March 8, whether the district would continue with its mask mandate.
The Rusk ISD school board meets in regular session Monday, March 15, and will decide at that time whether to keep the mask mandate for the district. All COVID-19 protocols, including the wearing of masks, will be followed until the board determines otherwise.
Other Cherokee County school districts, immediately following the governor’s announcement to end the state-wide mask mandate, stated they would continue mask-wearing until receiving further guidance from the Texas Education Agency before making any decisions.
“As a result of the lifting of the order on masks, TEA has updated its Public Health Guidance,” read a statement issued by the TEA. “Under updated guidance, a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged. Local school boards have full authority to determine their mask policy.”
Essentially, each district must determine whether mask-wearing is in the best interests of their students and staff.
Individual businesses, which will be allowed to open at full capacity beginning March 10, may choose to open at full or partial capacity and can determine to keep or remove mask mandates at their respective places of business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.