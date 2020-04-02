Current protocol to help contain the spread of COVID-19 has some wondering if local organizations that help feed the hungry are still open, or even whether there's enough food to share.
“The situation is fluid; we are monitoring closely,” states a letter released mid-March by The H.O.P.E. Center, which provides a number of essential services, including a variety of food programs.
“H.O.P.E., as a provider of essential services, is on the front lines offering our neighbors in need sustenance while money is scarce and supplies are low at the stores,” said Ellann Lewis-Johnson, executive director of the
Jacksonville center.
The pandemic has hit food programs hard, creating an even greater need for donated items, funds and voluntary help.
“We are serving more residents than usual – our Kitchen of H.O.P.E. served an average of 90 people every day (recently). On average, before a crisis, it is 40 to 50 daily. Our food pantry as seen an influx of residents and new clients as well. We expect this to get worse before they get better. H.O.P.E. will continue standing in the gap, to provide for Cherokee County,” she said.
Meanwhile, Billy Bateman – who operates Jacksonville's Highway 69 Mission – said the viral pandemic has basically stymied services there as well.
“Donations are down 50 percent or more, while (cases of) those in need have increased 100 percent,” he said. “My pantry has been for severe emergency – food for children and elderly only, and we've shut our shelter down for now.”
Monetary donations, used to help with keeping the facility open, are supplemented by sales at the second-hand store he operates onside, but sales have dropped drastically, and funding is down 30 to 40 percent, he said.
But, “If I can help, I'll do what I can … I'm praying this ends quickly,” Bateman said.
The Clothes Closet and More, in downtown Jacksonville, also has closed its doors to the public, although volunteers are continuing a weekend sandwich ministry to ensure folks in need have food every day of the week.
Like the other two sites, access to the facility is strictly limited, in keeping with federal and state mandates to restrict interaction among people in hopes of keeping the spread of the coronavirus to a minimum.
As a result, “some don't understand why we are not allowing them inside the building but I have to protect those who are coming in to volunteer so we can continue to offer the limited services we are offering,” Gear said, adding that the sack lunch program has “some new homeless and current clients needing food.”
A small food pantry allows the ministry to provide emergency supplies when other food banks are closed, but even that is taking greater hit as a result of the pandemic.
“Our largest problem is finding the food we need. It takes 20 loaves of bread per week and no one wants to sell that many, Walmart did last week. They don's seem to understand we are not hoarding, but feeding hungry people. (As a result), we are running low on all supplies and are having a difficult time getting them,” she said. Donations are down significantly at The Clothes Closet.
But, the trio added, residents always can help as they are able, whether its food, funding or volunteering.
The Clothes Closet, open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday – is located at 314 S. Main St. To learn more, call Gear at 903-586-0204.
Specific foods neededfor the pantry are “primarily protein products, one-dish canned or boxed meals, breakfast food, treats for the kids, and soups – just whatever your family will eat,” she said.
For the sandwich ministry, people can donate cold cuts, peanut butter and jelly/jam, mayonnaise, bread, large bags of potato chips and snack items, such as cookies.
Donations for Highway 69 Mission may be sent to or dropped off at 203 N. Jackson St. between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or contact Bateman at 903-284-1710.
The H.O.P.E. Center, at 595 S. Ragsdale, is accepting food staples for its pantry; to inquire about other sorts of donated goods, call 903-586-7781.
Each of these groups can be found on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.