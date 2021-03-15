Local gasoline prices well below national average

In recent weeks the price of a gallon of gasoline has skyrocketed across the United States.
According to an Associated Press story, the average price of a gallon of gasoline (regular octane) has increased 25 cents a gallon in the past 21 days, to $2.89.
According to the AP report, this is due to an increase in crude oil costs, the lingering effect of massive power outages in Texas during last month's ice storm that resulted in several refineries having to shut down and increased prices on credits for a renewable fuel.
The lowest average price for a gallon of regular gasoline, $2.48, can be found in Baton Rouge, La., according to the story.
A random check of several gasoline providers in Jacksonville made at mid day Monday showed that quite a few stations are selling a gallon of regular for $2.56 a gallon, which is only 8 cents a gallon more than folks in the Louisiana capital are forking out.
Retailers selling at the $2.56 price point in the Progress' random survey included CEFCO on South Jackson St., Valero (South Bolton St. at Woodlawn St.) and Brookshire Brothers on Cherokee St.
The least expensive gallon of fuel was found at Murphy, USA adjacent to Walmart. The going rate at noon Monday for a gallon of regular was $2.50 at Murphy, USA.
On the flip side, the most expensive gallon ($2.66) among those stores surveyed was found at the Valero on West Rusk St.
San Francisco has the most expensive gasoline in America, according to the AP report. Individuals in the city by the bay are paying $3.86 per gallon for their regular gasoline.
