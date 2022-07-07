Trent Kennedy, of Bullard, was among the approximate 350 students who received degrees from Freed Hardeman University during the spring commencement ceremony May 14.
Kennedy earned a Master of Arts in New Testament.
The stated mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson, Memphis and Dickson, Tenn., FHU offers bachelor, master, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.
