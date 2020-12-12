The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 500 block of James Street approximately 8:34 a.m Saturday, Dec. 5. The two-story house was occupied on the bottom floor by two adults, Eric Yaw and Casey McMillan, whose three children, along with three additional children who had spent the night, according to Fire Marshall Jeremy Pate. The upstairs apartment was occupied by Dayna Pearl and Holly Dean.
Yaw had risen and entered the living room about 8:30 a.m. to check on a couple of the children when he observed some light flickering in an additional part of the living room that was being remodeled and used for miscellaneous storage, according to Pate’s report. Yaw recognized the fire was too large for him to handle alone and the fire was growing quickly and smoke was beginning to fill the residence. Recalling fire safety lessons from school, Yaw got low and crawled out of the residence and was able to get the children outside as well before smoke consumed the lower portion of the home.
Awakened by the smoke, upstairs residents Pearl and Dean were also able to exit the residence without harm.
Two of the children were taken to nearby hosptials for medical clearance as a precautionary measure. Both are “doing fine,” Pate reported.
No fire department personnel were injured during the extinguishing of the blaze.
The owner of the dwelling is listed as Ron Boren, according to Pate.
The cause if the fire remains under investigation.
