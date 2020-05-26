A comment about faith and music during a visit to the gas pumps inspired the lyrics for Michael Knight's newest number one hit, “Bible on My Dash.”
The Cherokee County native said the song has been No. 1 on the national Cashbox chart for four weeks, and “a couple of days ago, I was notified that the song was going No. 1 on Christian Voice on June 1. We're so excited!”
The song, penned about a year ago, came together after a comment a friend made about being Christian and listening to country music.
“I was getting gas in my hometown (of Rusk), and I had Merle Haggard on my radio. And a guy said to me, 'I thought you were playing gospel now,'” Knight recalled. “After I got in my truck, I saw the Bible on my dashboard, and thought, 'there's a song right there.'”
Originally titled “Country Music on the Radio and a Bible on the Dash,” the name was shortened.
“I used Merle Haggard's name in the song,” Knight said, noting that “you can love country music and be a Christian man.”
The song's video, which was picked up nationally on “Sundays Kind of Country” television show, was shot in Nacogdoches.
In 2019, Knight won two songwriter awards from the Texas Country Music Association, for “Bible on My Dash,” and for “I Got Saved,” also a No. hit on the CASHBOX Country Christian Chart.
That same year, he was nominated by International Country Gospel Music Association for Male Horizon Artist of the Year award, the Male Vocalist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year (for 'I Got Saved') and Album of the Year” for “Live Your Dream.”
The year before – in 2018 – Knight was nominated by the ICGMA as its 2018 Male Horizon Artist of the Year.
“God just keeps opening doors and we're stepping through them,” he said.
Up next is a 13-day tour beginning June 3, with Knight traveling to Montana, with possible dates in Wyoming and Colorado “if there are no COVID-19 restrictions,” he said.
His summer schedule includes gigs in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Missouri.
Follow Michael Knight on Facebook, or visit michaelknightlivemusic.com or the YouTube channel, “MRKlivemusic.”
