Samuel Ghigiarelli, a Marketing major from Jacksonville, was named to the Dean's List at Saint Francis University. Ghigiarelli was among the nearly 850 students who earned a spot on one of the honors lists, President's and Dean's, for the fall 2021 semester.
In order to receive an honors distinction students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.000 (President's) or 3.500 (Dean's) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.
