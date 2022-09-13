Southern New Hampshire University announced the names of students placed on the President’s List for the Summer 2022 term, running from May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Curtis Thompson of Troup was named to the President’s List.
