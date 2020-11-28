The organizers of the Children’s Christmas Tree are seeking volunteers to act as bell ringers at Walmart, 1311 S. Jackson St., in support of the non-profit that supplies the Christmas wishes of local children in need of sponsorship.
Volunteer bell ringers are asked to serve two-hour shifts. Daily shifts begin at 10 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in December prior to Christmas. There is no physical contact required and participants must wear masks.
Proceeds collected will benefit the Children’s Christmas Tree program.
It is anticipated that Christmas wishes of children in need will be available as early as Wednesday, Nov. 25, but possibly not until Friday, Nov. 27.
Those desiring to help provide Christmas for a child can obtain information at Southside Bank, 1015 S. Jackson St.; Austin Bank, 200 E. Commerce St.; Texas National Bank, 300 Neches St., Blessed Nutrition, 1808 S. Jackson St. or Factory Connection, 1009 S. Jackson St. #310.
Anyone providing Christmas items are asked to return the items to the place they received the child’s list of needs by Thursday, Dec. 17. Volunteers will sort presents into family groups to be picked up Saturday, Dec. 19, at People’s Church, 14089 US Hwy 79 East.
Recognizing not everyone can provide fully for the needs of another, the organization would be grateful for any donation, no matter how small. To contribute, visit any Jacksonville Austin Bank location and ask to make a deposit to Children’s Christmas Tree.
Anyone desiring to volunteer as a bell-ringer, contact Melody Walters at (903) 284-0010.
Children’s Christmas Tree can be found on the Facebook page by the same name.
