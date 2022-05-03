Preliminary numbers from the 2022 East Texas Giving Day, an 18-hour fundraising campaign held April 26, indicate $2,896,721 was raised for 288 non-profit organizations, along with 2,195 hours pledged by volunteers. Several of the participating non-profits are situated in and serve Cherokee County citizens.
HOPE Jacksonville received the greatest amount of donations among the Cherokee County non-profits, garnering $18,834 from both the online campaign and direct donations as of April 27, according to Executive Director Ellann Johnson. It was expected that numerous donations would come in after the event, allowing the organization to reach its $20,000 goal.
The funds raised will assist HOPE in continuing its many programs, including its various food services and the clinic, which serve residents in Jacksonville and throughout Cherokee County.
Elijah’s Retreat also fared well in the online campaign, raising $11, 542.
“We are blessed to still be receiving donations from East Texas Giving Day,” stated Director Cheryl Torres.
The funds have been designated for repairs around the 50-acre retreat, including the driveway to the cabins. The money will also be used for a larger hayride to accommodate more families.
Torres expressed gratitude for the support, which will help keep the cost to a minimum for families facing autism.
“Your donations truly make a difference for these amazing families,” she stated.
The Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties raised $734 in its first participation effort.
Crisis Center Executive Director Rebecca Cunio expressed thanks to those who chose to support the center. The money will be utilized in service of survivor of family violence, sexual assault and child abuse.
“The Crisis Center provides essential and unduplicated services, for free, to victims and survivors of abuse,” she stated. “Some of the many services that are provided through the Crisis Center including professional counseling, victim advocacy, forensic interviews of children, community education, and legal advocacy.”
The Volunteer Council for the Rusk State Hospital raised $763 through the website and an additional $250 was received by mail, according to Jarrod Garbutt, Community Relations, Rusk State Hospital.
Due to a combination of the pandemic shutting down patient programming, mixing of patients, and ongoing construction; any permanent improvements that might have been donated has been halted, according to Garbutt. Instead, the group has mainly spent money on birthday parties and Christmas, as they have not been able to have party sponsors visit campus.
Other Cherokee County non-profits benefiting from East Texas Giving Day included the Bullard Community Library, $121; Gateway Community Partners, $230; and Cherokee County Texas Spay Neuter, $539. These figures are from the East Texas Giving Day website and do not include any donations that may have been given directly to the individual non-profits.
