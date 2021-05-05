The National Day of Prayer is on Thursday, May 6. The holiday was established in 1952 and signed into law by then President Harry S. Truman. Originally created to celebrate the Christian faith, the intention of the observance is to unite Americans through faith and peace.
Although there had been days of national prayer previously declared, the law signed by Truman designated the first Thursday of May as the holiday and every president since has signed a proclamation encouraging Americans to pray on this day. This year’s event celebrates the 70th observance of the National Day of Prayer.
The 2021 event theme is “Lord pour out your Love, Life and Liberty.” This year’s related Bible verse is 2 Corinthians 3:17, “Now the Lord is the Spirit; and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”
Bullard First Baptist Church will host the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, organized through a partnership of the city and the Bullard Ministerial Alliance, from 6:30-8 a.m. Thursday, May 6. The Ministerial Alliance will lead in prayer and deliver a message. The annual event will feature a breakfast catered by Saddler’s and a coffee bar provided by Hospitality Health ER. This event allows community members from all walks of life to unite in prayer for the country, state and community.
Residents of Cherokee County are invited to attend the National Day of Prayer observance beginning at 12 p.m. in the first floor courtroom of the county courthouse in Rusk. Organized by the First Baptist Church of Rusk in partnership with the Rusk Ministerial Alliance, the event will feature 10 prayers for various areas of community life. Those who have been invited to pray include Christ Davis, for government; Angela Raiborn, for the city of Rusk; John Thomason, military; Brent Dickson, law enforcement; Grey Burton, education; Austin Young, business; John Hawkins, media; Tonya Fuller, family; Robby Arrington, churches; and Tom Campbell, missions. The national anthem will be sung by Brittany Hayes and a congregational song will be led by Jeff Carroll of FBC Rusk.
