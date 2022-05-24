Capt. Steven Markasky of the Jacksonville Police Department recently completed the Law Enforcement Command Officer Program, only the ninth in the state of Texas to do so. He was recognized for his completion of the 250-hour plus program Wednesday, May 18.
The relatively new program is a series of intensive assignment-specific courses that focus on leadership development and organizational health, according to Mike Gentry, Director of Training at the Texas Police Chiefs’ Association, which created and manages the program.
LECOP awardees complete at least 10 courses that include extensive leadership development classes focusing on management of at least four of the common law enforcement functions, organization health, hiring processes, evaluating performance and accountability, internal affairs methodologies, among others.
“LECOP differs from many other programs because it is self-paced and crafted to accommodate schedules by not causing a person to be absent from their duties for longer than one week at a time,” Gentry stated. “The courses are very condensed and many include a library of digital reference materials for the student to take home.”
Markasky was one of almost 1,000 students who were trained in over 50 courses around the state last year. He began his initial training in 2020 and completed the last required course on May 5 of this year.
“Since LECOP was introduced, officers from around the state began to pursue the award and Captain Markasky was one of the earliest to begin the process and press towards completion,” Gentry stated. “We are all very proud of Captain Markasky’s accomplishment.”
Markasky began his career with the Jacksonville Police Department in 2012. He earned his bachelor degree from the University of Phoenix and earned his current rank of Operations Captain in 2020. He currently commands the Operations Bureau and SWAT team and serves as the department’s program manager for the TPCAF Accreditation Program.
“The Developing Leaders class had an instant impact on my career and I was able to greatly benefit from what I continued to learn in the LECOP program,” Markasky said. “I am thankful for the instructors and fellow students, which allowed me to network with current and future leaders of Texas Law Enforcement.”
