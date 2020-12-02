The Wonder Woman Outreach of Troup will be distributing food boxes Thursday, Dec. 3, as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families program. Those interested in assisting with distribution by delivering two – 30 boxes should contact Jill Smith by private Facebook message through the Wonder Woman Outreach page or by calling (903) 926-3970.
Those participating in distribution will need to pick up the food boxes beginning at 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at 129 W. Duval at the back alley entrance. Food boxes will continue to be handed out until gone. Some boxes will be available for drive up pickup according to what is left over after reservations in order to ensure those in greatest need get food first.
Persons in the greatest need category include senior adults, single parent families and those on fixed incomes, homeless or jobless individuals or families, those who do not receive food stamps or enough food stamps and families who do not have the ability to buy the groceries needed to make it through the week.
There is no requirement to show proof of income. However, organizers recognize there are a lot of struggling people and ask residents not in dire need to refrain from participating “for the sake of receiving something free” and allow those who are in need to receive the food boxes.
For more on the USDA Farmers to Families program, visit ams.usda.gov/selling-food-to-usda/farmers-to-families-food-box.
For more on Wonder Woman Outreach, visit the Facebook page of the same name.
