Local organizations are pitching in to help parents ready their children for the new school year.
The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce will once again provide school supplies to Jacksonville ISD students, although presented in a new format. Rather than have families stand in line at a Back to School Fair, as in years past, to receive their children’s backpacks full of supplies, the classroom supplies will be delivered directly to the campuses within the district. There will be a limited number of backpacks available and student should contact their campus office if one is needed.
The materials, usually in an amount around $30,000 according to JISD, will be delivered Thursday, July 29, prior to the start of school. The first day of school for students in the Jacksonville school district is Tuesday, August 17.
Beginning Wednesday, July 21, the Clothes Closet and More will will provide students with five free new or gently used JISD approved outfits, along with shoes and belts while supplies last. School clothing will continue to be provided throughout the school year.
Those with appointments will be have priority, with all others being served on a first come, first served basis. Children must be present for fitting.
Donations of gently used school clothes, shoes backpacks, belts, lunch kits and coats are always welcome. The Clothes Closet is currently most in need of children’s size medium shirts for boys, according to a recent social media post.
The Clothes Closet and More is located at 314 South Main Street and is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
To contact The Clothes Closet, call (903) 586-0204.
The 747 Riders are also hosting a Back to School Giveaway. School supplies will be handed out from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Nichols Green Park Phase 2. Along with the school items, hotdogs, chips and drinks will also be given out. The event will feature music, games, prizes and a bounce house. Donations for this event are welcome.
To donate or for more information, contact Cecilia Kirby at (903) 284-0376, Kim Kirby at (903) 284-1229, or Devin Black at (903) 508-9481.
For students in Rusk ISD, the Tree of Promise presents More than a Backpack 2021, an event that supplies students with all they need to jump-start the school year. The free supplies will be given away on a first come, first served basis and students or parents will need to provide proof of residence within Rusk ISD. The event is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the Rusk Civic Center, located at 555 Euclid.
The first day of school for students in Rusk ISD is Wednesday, August 11.
