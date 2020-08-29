In recent days, two area school districts at the opposite end of Cherokee County with confirmed reported COVID-19 cases have put into action plans meant to help safeguard students and staff alike.
Beginning Friday, all Jacksonville ISD students are required to utilize face coverings – including those at the primary campuses, which previously had been exempt – after a handful of classes were sent home for two weeks for self-quarantine after being exposed to the virus.
“Now if a student were to be tested positive or exposed, the mask coverings keep us for not having to send the entire classroom home, just that one student,” helping to halt the spread of the virus, said Calah Moake, administrative assistant to Superintendent Dr. Chad Kelly. “The campuses have disposable masks available for all students, or they can bring their own.”
If a student has a condition that is not compatible with face coverings, parents should contact the campus principal to discuss, or bring a note from the child's physician, according to a social media message shared by district officials, who said their aim “is to keep students and staff safe and healthy, and to keep schools open.”
In the southern part of the county, Wells ISD on Thursday confirmed a COVID-19 case among staff.
According to a letter to parents posted online late Thursday afternoon, WISD Superintendent Jill Gaston confirmed that “lab-confirmed” staff member was present in the district on Aug. 25.
“Due to privacy requirements, we will not be releasing the name of the individual or details that may identify him or her,” Gaston said, adding that district officials will be in contact with the local health department in order to complete an investigation into the case, as well as contact those who may have had contact with the individual.
In the meantime, affected areas of the district are being cleaned, she said.
Classes had been dismissed early Wednesday in response to a threat posed by Hurricane Laura, which initially was projected to impact the area, and plans for remote learning were set into place for today and Friday, with a return to campus Monday.
That plan remains in place, Gaston said.
“While we do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individual have reason to be concerned, we ask that you, as always, watch for symptoms of COVID-19,” she said.
The following symptoms indicate a possible COVID-19 infection:
○ Temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher when taken by mouth;
○ Sore throat;
○ New uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing (or, for students with a chronic allergic/asthmatic cough, a change in their cough from baseline);
○ Diarrhea, vomiting, or abdominal pain; or
○ New onset of severe headache, especially with a fever.
District officials are encouraging families that have members experiencing symptoms “in a way that is not typical,” to contact their physician.
Officials also are encouraging those in the local school community “who are lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 to please notify our school by contacting our nurse, Tina Glover,” Gaston said.
