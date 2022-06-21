Jacksonville resident J.P. Kinsner graduated at the top of the 2022 senior class at the UT Tyler University Academy.
“I had worked very hard and worried a lot about my class rank, so I was very relieved to find out that I was valedictorian,” Kinsner said.
While he did strive to become valedictorian, one shouldn’t assume he was solely focused on his academic career, as he has been involved in other activities.
He has volunteered at HOPE Jacksonville and become a regular at Game Night at Postmaster’s Coffee.
Kinsner studies American Bushido Kai karate in Rusk and enjoys fencing. His other interests include playing the guitar and keyboard.
His parents, Clay and Lisa Kinsner, stated they couldn’t be prouder of their son.
“He worked extremely hard throughout his academic career. It is satisfying to see him recognized for all that hard work,” his parents stated. “We are most proud of the way that it mattered to him and how he always put his best self forward.”
In addition to ranking first in his graduating class, Kinsner earned a 1570 score, out of a perfect 1600, on the SAT and completed over 36 dual credit hours through UT Tyler.
During his high school career, Kinsner led teams that won the East Texas Idea Challenge two years in a row, was initiated into the Smith County Junior Rotary Club, served as president of the student council and was a member of the National Honor Society.
He was involved in state level UIL events in debate, science and math. He also completed an aerospace course through NASA. At age 14, he created an educational math game called Math Fish, which is now available in the Apple Store.
Kinsner’s goal is to become an engineer in the aerospace industry. He stated he is primarily interested in the physics and mathematical aspects of engineering and hopes to make his mark in technological innovation, particularly in relation to planes, satellites and rockets.
“I think a lot of that innovation is going to rely on an intimate understanding of advanced physics,” he stated.
To transform his dreams and goals into reality, Kinsner has chosen to study Engineering Physics at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches where he has been accepted as a student in the honors program.
“I enjoy the tightly-knit, family-like community vibe I get from the campus and faculty. The Engineering Physics program is perfect for my specific interest in the scientific parts of engineering,” he stated. “Additionally, the fact that SFA is only about an hour away from home or from where most of my friends are going to college made me very comfortable with my decision.”
Kinsner’s parents also support his decision.
“Though he could have gone anywhere, we think he was wise to recognize that SFA offers a physics-based approach to engineering that he could not find elsewhere,” they stated. “We think he will be successful in whatever he does, whether it is working at NASA or being an engineer at a private company or even his own company. He has his priorities in the right place which will serve him well in whatever he does.”
