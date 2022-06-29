Sam Houston State University recognized students for their academic achievement during the spring semester 2022, with local students named to both the President’s and Dean’s Lists.
Students listed on the President's Honor Roll are undergraduates who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted, while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. Jamie Reil, of Jacksonville, was named to the President’s List.
Students listed on the Dean's List of Academic Honors are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted, while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.
Local students named to the Dean’s List include Jayci Ray, Jamie Reil and Avery Rock, all of Jacksonville, and Jessica Gray, of Bullard.
