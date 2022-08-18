The Sam Houston State University College of Osteopathic Medicine has announced the newest cohort of students accepted to the Osteopathic Medicine, DO program in Conroe, Texas. These esteemed student doctors represent the college’s second cohort, scheduled to complete their degree of Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine in 2026.
Among those accepted to the program were Cayla Jenkins, of Jacksonville, and Francisco Parra, of New Summerfield.
Sam Houston State University is a public university in Huntsville, Texas. The SHSU College of Osteopathic Medicine is only the third college of osteopathic medicine in Texas. Its stated mission is to train physicians who will serve the healthcare needs of rural and underserved Texans.
