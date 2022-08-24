Baylor University
More than 3,000 Baylor University graduates – including nearly 90 graduates who completed their degree requirements in 2020 and 2021 – received their degrees during four commencement ceremonies May 13-14 in the Ferrell Center.
Jenna Nicole Curnow, of Bullard, was among the graduates. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude.
More than 4,800 Baylor University students have been named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the Spring 2022 semester.
Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
Jenna Curnow, of Bullard, studying at the Louise Herrington School of Nursing; Katherine Dulany, of Bullard, studying at the College of Arts & Sciences; and Samuel Baker, of Jacksonville, studying at the School of Engineering & Computer Science were each name to the Dean’s List.
Stephen F. Austin
Stephen F. Austin held graduation ceremonies Aug. 6 in the Johnson Coliseum in Nacogdoches, honoring 353 graduates. Alicia Trujillo, of Jacksonville, and Austin Russum, of Bullard, were among the graduates.
