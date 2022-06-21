Colleges and universities announce academic honors lists for the spring 2022 semester. Many local students have been named to these lists.
Harding University
Mikayla Parker, a Senior studying elementary education, is among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the Dean's List. To be eligible for this honor, a student must carry 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
LeTourneau University
Amanda Culpepper, of Bullard, striving for a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies has earned a place on the President’s List at LeTourneau University. The President’s List recognizes students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
Missouri State University
Tai Le, of Bullard, was named to the Dean’s List at Missouri State University. To qualify, undergraduate students must enroll in at least 12 credit hours and maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
University of Texas at Tyler
Several local students have earned their place on the President’s Honor Roll at the University of Texas at Tyler. These include, from Bullard, Kennedy Bowman, Chevante Goss, Anna Luker, William Richardson, Holly Stadelmann, Travis Traylor, Madison Washburn, and from Jacksonville, McKenzie Adkins, Shelby Cumbie, Ismael Llovera and Sovan Ven.
Sam Houston State University
Three students from Jacksonville have graduated with degrees from Sam Houston State University. These are Leiyana Lyons, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice; Abbigail Mathis, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice and Jayci Ray, Bachelor of Science, Education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.