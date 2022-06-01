Trine University
Devin Bragg, of Bullard, graduated from Trine University, an internationally recognized, private institution.
Bragg completed requirements for a degree from Trine University at the end of the Spring 2022 semester. His degree is a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
For more information on Trine University, visit trine.edu.
Abilene Christian University
Bryce Jewell and Preston Moss, both of Bullard, were named to the spring 2022 Dean’s Honor Roll at Abilene Christian University. They were among 1,200 students to achieve the honor.
Jewell is a sophomore majoring in Financial Management
Moss is a senior majoring in Nursing
To qualify for the Dean's Honor Roll, students must be registered for 12 or more credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
For more information about ACU, visit acu.edu.
Mississippi College
Emily Berry, of Bullard, was named to the spring 2022 President's List at Mississippi College.
To be eligible for the President's List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.
For more information on Mississippi College, a private, Christian university affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, visit mc.edu.
Southern Arkansas University
Katelynn Renee Hogg earned a 4.0 GPA in the spring 2022 semester, securing a reputable position on Southern Arkansas University's President's list.
Hogg is a sophomore Pre-Nursing major from Jacksonville, TX.
A total of 410 students were honored on this semester's President's List.
To learn more about SAU, visit saumag.edu.
University of Mississippi
Sydney Foster, of Bullard, TX, was named to the University of Mississippi's spring 2022 Honor Roll lists.
Foster, majoring in Exercise Science, was named to the Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
For more information on the University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, visit olemiss.edu.
