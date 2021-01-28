Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).
More than 5,300 students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list.
Local students Brianna Bauer of Jacksonville and Tai Le of Bullard were included among the students named to the list.
Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs. The purpose of the school is to develop fully educated persons with a focus on ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement.
