More than a dozen non-profit agencies serving area residents will benefit from this year’s United Fund of Cherokee County campaign, which kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The goal for the 2020-21 campaign is to raise $64,000 for 17 pre-selected recipient, and this year includes a new method of promotion.
“We’re asking businesses, especially those with heavy foot traffic, to allow us to place our very small donation boxes at checkout counters,” President Jaclyn Tyler said. “Businesses who would be willing to participate, please reach out to us! We are looking for new and unique ways to obtain donations due to COVID restrictions.”
Contact Jaclyn Tyler, jtyler@austinbank.com, or Nancy Washburn, nwashburn@suddenlink.net, to request a donation box.
The United Fund of Cherokee County – which has provided assistance to agencies in the Cherokee County area since 1975 – continues to accept donations which can be made by credit or debit card at www.unitedfundetx.org, or by sending a check to United Fund, P.O. Box 111, Jacksonville, TX 75766.
Division Chairs for the 2020-21 campaign are Amy Pate, Division Chairwoman; Lauren Carter, Major Division; Shannon Hitt, General Division; Brandon Downs, Rusk Division; and Jaclyn Tyler, Employee Division.
Each of the chairs will be reaching out to the community to find workers and donors for this year’s campaign, Tyler said.
Precautionary measures made necessary because of a national pandemic have resulted in an inability to hold standard kickoff luncheons, making “this somewhat challenging, but we have a great team that is ready to work,” she said.
Individuals interesting in participating in the campaign may contact the individuals listed.
