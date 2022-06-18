Two veterans, Robert Scott and Charles Broadway, were recognized at the Flag Day ceremony in Hazel Tilton Park Tuesday, June 14.
Robert Scott, U.S. Army Private First Class, served in Vietnam and was wounded in action and awarded the Purple Heart. Sam Hopkins, Retired Chaplain, U.S. Army, presented a plaque to Scott and his wife Ann.
Charles Broadway, a corporal in the U.S. Army who served in Korea working with war dogs in the 8125th Sentry Dog Detachment, was recognized posthumously. Lisa Broadway Finch, Mark Broadway and Landry Finch accepted a plaque in his stead. Other family members were also present for the ceremony.
County Judge Chris Davis presented a proclamation to Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham which declared July 14 as Jacksonville’s Fifth Annual Flag Day, coinciding with National Flag Day.
A portion of the proclamation read, “I urge all citizens to reflect on the privilege of living under the American flag and all the rights and responsibilities which that privilege involves.”
Youth participation in the event included Julianna Dublin leading the pledges with Jamario Coleman and Alyssa Singleton serving as flag bearers.
Music was provided by Mike Kellogg, Randy Gorham and the Lykins family.
The Wednesday Study Club provided refreshments.
Other organizations represented were the Jacksonville Garden Club, selling commemorative bricks for the Patriotic Pathway in Buckner Park and Wreaths Across America, which coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies for service members laid to rest in cemeteries across the nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.