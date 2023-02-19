The public is invited to the 19th annual Gallatin Gopherfest from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Gallatin Community Center, 918 S. Chandler.
The Gopherfest will feature cake walks, raffles and a bounce house for the kids. Vendors with plenty of novelty items will be present. A few vendor booths remain available at $35 per space.
The Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department will be selling pulled pork tacos, hamburgers, baked potatoes, cotton candy, chips, tea, water and gopher on the stick. City council members will be selling popcorn.
An alumni reception is also planned during the Gopherfest.
For more information, send email to cityofgallatin@yahoo.com or call 903-363-7986.
The city of Gallatin maintains a Facebook page, City of Gallatin Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.