Jacksonville, Texas, home of the World's Largest Bowl of Salsa will celebrate Jacksonville's 39th Annual Tomato Fest Saturday, June 10. The five-block festival will be held on Commerce and Austin Streets in downtown Jacksonville.
Tomato Fest week is June 3-10, with a variety of activities scheduled.
Saturday, June 3
• Pete Lammons Fishing Tournament at Lake Jacksonville
• Pre-party at Commerce Street Draft House
Sunday, June 4: Annual Mr. & Miss Tomato Fest Pageant,
Monday, June 5:
• Jacksonville to be proclaimed Tomatoville
• Eighth Annual Dodgeball Tournament, sponsored by Family First
Wednesday, June 7: Tomato Fest Diced, hosted at Kiepersol
Thursday, June 8:
• Best Home Grown Tomato and Salsa Contests entries will be accepted (awards will be presented June 10 at main stage during the festival)
• Let's Glow Run & Block Party
Friday, June 9: Jacksonville Soccer Tournament begins at the Historic Tomato Bowl
The Tomato Fest will run from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10, with the final event beginning at 7 p.m., Chili’s Street Dance, featuring Jarret Zoch, 6 Miles to Mixon, Lauren Alexander and Paul Shafer.
Events to be conducted under the overpass include:
• Kidz Zone
• Tomato Eating Contest
• Best Home-Grown Tomato Contest & Salsa Contest Awards
• Tomato Peeling Contest
• Tomato Packing Contest
• $325 Youth Talent Contest (under age 12)
• Tomato Fest souvenirs
• $500 Got Talent Contest
The Tomato Fest will also include a car show, motorcycle show, and over 300 vendors providing a variety of shopping booths, food, and education. Downtown businesses will also be open during the event with a variety of sales and eateries to welcome residents and visitors alike.
The Tomato Fest is coordinated by the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce. For more information on all things Tomato Fest related, visit jacksonvilletexas.com/tomato-fest or contact the Chamber at 903-586-2217.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.