Editor’s Note: New Beginnings is our annual update on progress in the fields of business, health and education. We invite you to follow along with the news of the day in 2023 through our print and digital outlets: The printed edition of the Jacksonville Progress, our homepage at www.jacksonvilleprogress.com and our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JacksonvilleProgress.
UT Health Jacksonville, with the use of a new 3D mammography machine, is offering women better screening capability for detecting breast cancer. The purchase of this new piece of equipment was made possible in part by a generous donation from the Nan Travis Foundation.
As one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, the advancement of the new technology is expected to save many lives.
Some basic facts about breast cancer, of which the public may be unaware, are only 5 to 10% of breast cancer cases are due to a known inherited mutation and 80% of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no known family history of the disease, according to Dr. Brandon Ashton, board-certified diagnostic radiologist at the UT Health East Texas HOPE Breast Cancer.
Additionally, the breast imaging of each patient is unique, similar to a fingerprint, according to Ashton. It is for this reason that it is recommended women obtain a mammogram at the age of 40 to establish their own baselines.
The new digital breast tomosynthesis, or 3D mammography, is the latest advancement in mammography and is quickly becoming the standard of care for screening exams in the U.S., according to Ashton. The new technology is a great improvement over the previous 2D images and Ashton explains the difference.
In 2D imaging, two photos are taken at different angels of each breast.
“But, you’re essentially having this three-dimensional object and all the tissue inside there,” Ashton said. “So there’s an overlap of the tissue.”
There is a point where a cancer or another mass that’s developed has to have grown large enough to stand out, considering all the overlapping tissue, Ashton explained.
In a 3D mammogram, two images are taken, but each one can be sliced into 100-115 individual slices.
“Instead of two pictures, that’s really 200 pictures that we can look at. It divides up that tissue so that you can move through it and move some of that tissue out of the way to view different parts of the breast which may be obscured,” he said. “It really helps us find things when they’re much smaller. They just stands out much, much better. It’s a huge advantage.”
He compared the difference to searching for a word in a book.
“Think of the breast like a book with words on individual pages. If you took a regular x-ray, or 2D mammogram, of that book and you looked for a certain word it would be hard to find as they are all kind of overlapping as the image passes through the book. You see all those different letters layered on top of each other,” Ashton said. “With the 3D mammogram, it’s as if you’re turning the pages as you go through those slices. You’re able to find the word that you’re looking for, find the cancer.”
As indication of how much earlier cancer can be detected with the new imaging system, Ashton said Stage 1 cancer is defined as anything that is typically less than 2 centimeters. With the new machine, cancers that are smaller than 5mm can be detected.
Early detection plays a significant role in the treatment and health outcome of the patient and the new mammogram machine has already had an impact in the life of one Jacksonville patient.
“Within the first week that we’ve had this machine in Jacksonville, we’ve already identified a cancer that would not have been visible on 2D,” Ashton said. “Now, eventually it would have become visible but it just has to get much larger and that gives the cancer an opportunity to spread somewhere else in the body, go to lymph nodes and it changes that patient’s risk of one, dying of the cancer, but also changes how aggressive that treatment has to be.”
If cancer is found before it becomes invasive, the treatment is often just a localized surgery with no radiation or chemotherapy necessary, according to Ashton. When the cancer is small enough, the patient can choose a lumpectomy, instead of a mastectomy, so the surgery is less invasive.
“We just take that portion of the breast and a little bit of surrounding tissue to make sure the margins are clean,” Asthon said. “You can imagine if you have something that’s 5mm in size is minuscule. The scarring is minimal.”
While there are a few risk factors for breast cancer that can be controlled, such as smoking, maintaining weight and exercising, Ashton said there are factors that cannot be controlled such as simply being a woman with breasts that have cells capable of mutating and developing a cancer, even without a family history of breast cancer.
The 3D imaging benefits women of all breast density types, all risk types and all ages.
“The exam itself takes a couple second longer, but otherwise, it’s not even noticeable to the patient,” Ashton said. “You’re still positioned twice for each breast. The difference is that the machine moves while it’s taking the picture instead of holding still. It makes a small arc across the breast as it’s taking the x-ray and that gives it the information that divides that arc up into little slices.”
In addition to the improved imaging, there are also software advantages including computer-aided detection of abnormalities.
“[There is] no question that people’s lives in Jacksonville and the surrounding area will be saved because of this machine,” Ashton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.