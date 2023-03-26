The 74th Annual Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show and Sale will run from Wednesday, March 29, through Saturday, April 1.
The Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show, the largest youth event in the county, is hosted by the Cherokee County Expo. Exhibitors compete with a variety of projects, some of which can take up to two years to complete. This show teaches leadership and life skills, as well as responsibility.
The Exceptional Kids Open Show is a venue in which students with special needs are given the opportunity to experience the livestock show life and work with volunteers to learn about livestock. Both the CCJLS and Exceptional Kids Open Show are free for all youth participants.
The CCJLS raises over $450,000 for the youth during the auction and the board will award over $40,000 in scholarships, according to Cherokee County Expo Board President Bart Bauer. Annually, there are over 600 youth participants and foot traffic reaches 5,000, from all over East Texas.
There are nearly 1,200 entries in this year’s show which, according to Bauer, is a new record.
The expo board offers an opportunity for community members to financially reward tomorrow’s leaders by adding on to their projects. One need only fill out the buyer information and total the contribution. The tax-deductible donation should be made payable to CCJLS and be returned to CCJLS, P.O. Box 705, Jacksonville, Texas 75766. A fillable form can be viewed online at cherokeecountyexpo.org/ccjls-sale-info.
“Our exhibitors have worked hard to achieve their goal of showing at our 74th Annual Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show and Sale. These kiddos have had yet another year of hurdles to overcome. Inflated feed and material costs mean they have sunk more money into the completion of this year's project,”Bauer said.
The 2023 CCJLS schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, March 29
• 7 a.m. - Breakfast, sponsored by Nicky Wheeler Memorial
• 9:30 a.m. - Baked Goods and Photography
• 10:30 a.m. - Rabbit Meat Pen, followed by Breeders
• 11 a.m. - Horticulture
• 12 p.m. - Lunch, sponsored by Family First
• 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. - State 4-H Roadshow, in arena
• 3 p.m. - Exceptional Kids Stock Show
• 6 p.m. - Cowboy Churches of Cherokee County concert
Thursday, March 30
• 7 a.m. - Breakfast, sponsored by Cherokee County Farm Bureau
• 8 a.m.-5 p.m. - State 4-H Roadshow, in arena
• 9 a.m. - Swine
• 11 a.m. - Poultry
• 12 p.m. - Lunch, sponsored by Cowboy Churches of Cherokee County
• 2 p.m. - Dairy
Friday, March 31
• 7 a.m. - Breakfast
• 8 a.m. - Ag Mechanics
• 10 a.m. - Goats, followed by Lambs
• 11 a.m. - Lunch
• 12 p.m. - Pen of Commercial Heifers
• 1 p.m. - Beef
• 6 p.m. - Horses
Saturday, April 1
• 9 a.m. - Livestock Judging Contest
• 12 – 3 p.m. - Buyers appreciation lunch
• 1 p.m – Queen’s Contest
• 2:30 p.m. - Awards and Scholarships
• 3 p.m. - Livestock Sale, followed by Ag Mechanics
“The expo board, show committee, and sale committee are hoping that the public will come out to financially support these outstanding kids,” Bauer said.
