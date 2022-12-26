Reflecting on projects since January of this year, Duane Weatherford, Chairman of the Board and volunteers were busy not only providing benefits for the members but also raising funds for a new Chamber office in downtown Jacksonville.
In 2022, Mr. Weatherford selected four divisions and under each division are committees that plans various projects during the year. Below are highlights of each of those committees:
Community Development Division – Judy Batton, Division Chair
• Christmas Parade – Committee Co-Chairs Karen Nolley and Micah Hoffpauir, along with an army of volunteers, Chamber members, the Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni, City of Jacksonville Police Department and Fire Department hosted the largest parade so far. The theme this year was ‘Christmas Past & Present,’ celebrating Jacksonville’s 150th Birthday and honoring the Cherokee County Historical Commission as the Grand Marshal.
• Mingle & Jingle – A total of 14 businesses in the downtown district opened late on Nov. 17 for the kickoff of holiday shopping. Many specials were available the evening while shoppers enjoyed visiting during this holiday season.
• Second Annual Shop Local Campaign - $2,500 in CASH along with over $1,000 in gift cards were given during the drawings at Austin Bank, Citizen’s 1st Bank, Southside Bank and Texas National Bank. The shopping campaign ran Nov. 1 – Dec. 15. The Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation was also a sponsor.
• Trunk or Treat Downtown – Rhonda Ray, Committee Chair, and members planned this fun community event downtown with over 50 businesses and organizations handing out candy to over 5,000 kiddos. HOPE received over 550 pounds of food and almost $400 on behalf of this community event.
Economic Development – Nathan Jones, Division Chair
• 1st Annual Business Expo – This event was held in October at Central Baptist Church under the Chair of Jaclyn Tyler. Over 35 vendors participated in this new event under the Economic Development Division. Sponsored by Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation, there was a ‘no charge’ for the vendors this year. Vendors provided door prizes for those attending the event, with over 135 attending the four-hour get to know the businesses and networking.
• Job Fair – Crystal Bateman, Committee Chair, and committee members planned the Aug. 11 event at People’s Church. Over 33 businesses were under one roof ready to hire. A total of 135 job seekers attended the six-hour event, sponsored by Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation. The Job Fair was a partnership between Jacksonville Chamber, Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation and Workforce Solutions East Texas.
Education Development Division – Pam Anderson, Division Chair
• Adopt-A-School Program – Raising funds for scholarships and to sponsor classroom grants has taken place once again this year due to the Tomato Fest Car Show and proceeds from the Tomato Fest T-shirt sales. Vance Royon and members gave two $1,000 scholarships and adopted two classes, providing grants for each. Job Shadowing is another program working with Jacksonville High School, where juniors and seniors select a career and the committee secures business leaders to shadow a student. In February of this year, we had 50-plus juniors and seniors that shadowed at a business of their choice. Prior to the students being shadowed, a morning breakfast was held with guest speaker Brad Stewart, Jacksonville ISD Superintendent.
• Back to School Drive – A July project, led by Committee Chair, Katie Posada and members raised a total of $19,990 to provide school supplies at each campus benefiting the teachers and students.
• Leadership Institute – Shannon Hitt, Chair secured 25 students this year which is the largest class so far in over 30 years of the program. Students gather one time a month for the nine-month course learning the ‘behind the scene’ of the City, County, State, Industries, Chamber, Education and more.
Membership Development – Britian McKinney, Division Chair
• Annual Awards Banquet – Held in February, the banquet honored outstanding volunteers and provided an annual Chamber report from 2021 Chairwoman Shannon Hitt and 2022 Chairman Duane Weatherford. The following were honored: Janis Adams, 2021 Citizen of the Year; Tabatha Baker Ainsworth-Business Woman of the Year; Brandon Bannister-Business Man of the Year; Karen Nolley-Rookie of the Year; Andy Calcote-Unsung Hero; Compacity and Texas National Bank- Small Business of the Year; Republic Services-Medium Business of the Year; Austin Bank-Large Business of the Year; Chairwoman’s Award-Peggy Renfro; and Division Chair of the Year went to Andy Calcote-Treasurer, Judy Batton-Community Development Division, Nathan Jones-Economic Development Division, Pam Anderson-Education Development Division and Britian McKinney-Membership Development Division.
• Business @ Lunch – Four educational luncheons were held this year with 102 members in attendance.
• Chamber Golf Tournament – Under the leadership of Anthony Williams, the third year event had 124 golfers and K’anna Fulton was the lucky winner of $1,000 for the golf ball drop. This was held at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club on April 28 and the title sponsor was Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Jacksonville.
• Connect Team – This is a new group led by Kim Felt, Members Relations Director. The group of volunteers meet monthly making personal calls to members informing of upcoming Chamber activities, inviting them to events as well as making sure to utilize their membership benefits. 531 members strong.
• Morning Brew – A total of nine businesses hosted this morning event where members meet members. Over 275 attended the events this year.
• Tomato Fest – Led by Tom Trimble and Andy Calcote, organizing a team of 120 volunteers hosting the largest festival in Cherokee County, held the second Saturday in June. This year, we had a total of 293 vendors compared to the 223 in 2021. The five-block festival included Farmer’s Market, entertainment, Car Show, Salsa & Best Home-Grown Tomato Contests, Got Talent Contest, Chili’s Street Dance, Soccer & Tennis Tournaments, Kids Zone, health screening, food and so much more. Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Jacksonville was the title sponsor this year.
One of the most important programs this year has and continues is the Capital Campaign. The Chamber of Commerce purchased a City building downtown and is currently remodeling it to be moved in by late January or mid-February. The Chamber has been raising funds to assist with the cost of the remodeling and, to date, we have secured $112,200 of the $150,000 goal.
The Chamber’s website is currently being redesigned as it’s been 12 years since the last update. The website enables members to post events, hot deals or job opportunities, as well as have their own page included in the website. This year, we had a total view the website 105,835 times and estimate the numbers will grow in 2023. The website syncs to the Chamber’s Facebook page, which has 11,800-plus followers. This has been a great tool for those searching from activities to needing services from the membership.
The concrete tomatoes began in 2011 and continues 12 years later. For many years, Harry’s Building Materials stored and delivered 400 concrete tomatoes and retired this year for the many years of loyal services to the community delivering the 665 lb. concrete tomatoes. Connect Services is now storing and delivering the mighty tomatoes and currently has a new shipment ready to sell and deliver.
Progress continues and the Chamber’s success is due to the Board of Directors this year. 2022 Board members who served this year are Tabatha Ainsworth, Brandy Bannister, Lauren Carter, Sheriff Brent Dickson, Shawn Eyre, Anne Farmer, Shannon Hitt, Barry Lofquist, Molly Loughmiller, Leticia Meeks, Karen Nolley, Katie Pasada, Dillon Rodriguez along with officers Duane Weatherford, Chairman of the Board, Andy Calcote-Treasurer, Chair Elect-Britian McKinney. The Division Chairs this year were Judy Batton, Community Development Division; Nathan Jones, Economic Development Division; Pam Anderson, Education Development Division and Britian McKinney, Membership Development Division. Duane Weatherford’s Chairman of the Board theme this year was ‘Belong. Engage. Lead. Prosper.’
