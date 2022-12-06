Mary Helen Glass, whose Recollections of Jacksonville article was printed in this publication Nov. 22, 2022, submitted this photo which includes her father, Elmer Louis Walker, whom she mentioned in her story. Walker is pictured second from the left, while the remaining individuals are unidentified. The photo was taken at the Gallatin High School sometime before it burned down.
A glimpse of the past
