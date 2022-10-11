Your Vanishing Texana Museum recently hosted an exhibit of Nichols Cap Guns. Mr. Nichols’ cap gun business was driven by a kid’s imagination after watching western themed programs on the new medium of television. The thrill of adventure, right versus wrong and justice in the old west, as portrayed by Hollywood cowboys, was simply irresistible to adults and children alike.
But, what about real cowboys? The ones that actually rode the horses, drove the cattle, branded them and then herded them back together after lightning strikes stampeded their herds? These are the men whose hard scrap heritage was so romantically scripted in black and white movies of the 50’s and 60’s.
In 1521, Don Gregorio de Villalobos unloaded the first shipment of cattle on the North American continent. Those cattle, and the men who herded them over the vast open ranges of Texas, established one of our nation’s most endearing legends; the Vaquero, the cow worker, the Cowboy.
On display in your Vanishing Texana Museum is a 13-panel photo history of these men that tells the story of hard work and deep friendships. Each photo panel is also accompanied, in both Spanish and English, with descriptions these men gave about their labors. On loan from Texas Humanities, this is a can’t miss exhibit.
The “History of the Vaquero” exhibit runs thru Saturday, Oct. 29. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Admission and parking are free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.