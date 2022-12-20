In an effort to promote holiday cheer and community, the Cherokee Civic Theatre presented a variety of local, musical talent Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Christmas Concert, “A Jolly Good Time.”
Scheduled performers included Minnette and Roger Bryant; Glory Road, including Allan Dotson, Phylena Hughes, Darvin Collins and Dennis Bishop; Claxene Jay, Hambone Hendley, Johnny Williams and the One Octave Wonders, a group of hand bell players; Johnnie and Tricia Helm; Brian Eisenbart and Ella Kovacs.
David Anderson, of Jacksonville, served as emcee.
Singers performed to both recorded and live music and musicians entertained on the piano, keyboard, folk harp, guitar, ukulele and hand bells. A majority of the music performed was Christmas related.
Hambone Hendley, as his name suggests, truly hammed it up as he played the ukulele, performing Christmas songs from the 50s. He also performed one of his own tunes, which was a hit with the audience. The chorus of his song, written on the occasion of his 50th high school reunion, was:
You’re never too old to be young
You’re never too old to have fun
When you stop tryin’, it’s over and done
You’re never too old to be young.
One portion of the event called for audience participation. Volunteers each held posters representing the 12 Days of Christmas as the remaining audience sang the song.
For the closing, Claxene Jay recited the Night Before Christmas.
The concert, which was open to the public on a donation basis, was well-attended, which pleased theater board members present. Show-goers appeared delighted by the entertainment, as only positive comments were heard upon exiting. Comments posted to the theater’s Facebook page included, “It really was a fun night,” “Loved it!” and “It was wonderful!”
Board members hope to make the Christmas Concert an annual event.
