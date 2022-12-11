The Cherokee Civic Theatre presents “A Jolly Good Time,” a Christmas concert featuring local talent, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at 157 W. 5th St. in Rusk.
Some of the acts scheduled to appear include Johnny Williams, on piano; Claxene Jay, also on piano; David Henley, playing the guitar and ukulele; Brian Eisenbart, playing the harp; gospel music presented by Glory Road; and members of First United Methodist Church – Rusk, performing on handbells. Johnnie and Patricia Helm are also slated to sing.
David Anderson, of Jacksonville, will serve as emcee for the event.
Come out and enjoy the talent of your neighbors and friends, support a local non-profit and get into the Christmas spirit. Doors will open a half-hour before the show.
No tickets are required, but donations will be gratefully accepted at the door.
The Cherokee Civic Theatre is an all volunteer, non-profit organization dedicated to the dramatic arts. The mission of CCT is to supply opportunities for cultural and artistic enrichment in East Texas by providing a venue for local talent to produce live theatre for the entertainment of diverse audiences. Our goal is to educate in all aspects of the theatre and to encourage volunteers to learn and showcase their skills, both on and off the stage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.