Editor’s Note: In preparation for the Sesquicentennial Celebration honoring 150 years since the founding of Jacksonville, a series of articles will be published focusing on notable personalities in the city’s history.
The study and practice of medicine has played a part in the life of Mary Alice Bone Adamson as far back as she can remember – and probably before that.
Her father, Dr. J. N. Bone, practiced medicine in Douglass and Atoy. Her grandfather, Dr. R. D. Bone, had an office in Tennessee before moving to Texas.
After moving to Texas, Dr. R. D. Bone volunteered to serve in the Civil War as a surgeon for soldiers. During that time, his letters home to his wife were full of details and also requests.
One such letter implored his wife to send bedding, because the soldiers had no pillows. Another asked her to send a mule, because service for the men involved walking long miles.
The letters are now preserved in the historical archives of the Stephen F. Austin University Library.
Adamson said she believes her grandfather came to Texas with a group of Cumberland Presbyterian Church followers, a branch of the denomination that was prevalent at the time in Tennessee. The group settled near Larissa, a town that eventually became Mt. Selman. Many of the early members of that group are buried in a cemetery there that is still called Larissa Cemetery.
“There’s a lot of Bones out there,” Dr. Adamson joked.
Her father went back to Tennessee for medical school. When he returned to Cherokee County after the death of his father, there were two other doctors practicing in the county. Her father’s practice also involved the dispensing of medicine.
She relayed a story about an incident in her father’s practice.
“One of his patients was a boy whose mother sent him to my dad. My dad put the powdered medicine in a page of his prescription pad. It was some kind of medicine that you just added water to when you took it. The boy asked how much he owed, and my father told him he didn’t owe him anything.
“The boy told him he would get in trouble from his mother if he didn’t pay something, so he pulled out a dime. My father took it and said later it was the cheapest payment he had ever received on a medical bill,” she said.
When Dr. J.N. Bone, her dad, moved to Jacksonville from Larissa, he was one of four doctors who opened the Cherokee Sanitorium – not sanitarium, she was quick to add. The name later was changed to Nan Travis Hospital to honor the mother of Dr. Travis, one of the four doctors.
Adamson’s grandmother died when her mother was a teenager, and her mother married soon after. When her husband and baby died during the flu epidemic of 1918, Adamson’s mother went to college in South Carolina to become a nurse. There she met a Miss Baumburger, who later married and became Mrs. McMinn.
Mrs. McMinn eventually became the Superintendent of Nurses for Nan Travis Hospital, and she invited Adamson’s mother to join her in Jacksonville. She did, and during her tenure at the hospital, she met and married Adamson’s father, who was by then a widower with two daughters who became Adamson’s older sisters after she was born a few years later.
After graduating from Jacksonville High School, Adamson – Mary Alice Bone at the time – attended Trinity University, and then went to Southwest Medical School in Dallas. While there, she married John Adamson,
“I went to school for my M.D., and got my MRS,” she said, adding that she did finish her residency at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas before moving back to East Texas to practice medicine.
John Adamson, known by most as Bob, practiced law and eventually was appointed by the State of Texas to serve as the 22nd Judicial District Judge for Texas, a position he held for many years. The couple was married just short of 55 years.
Her professional name was Dr. Bone, and she practiced medicine first for Sunset Care Center as house physician. After three years there, she joined a team of doctors to work in the new Travis Clinic on the loop, where she stayed for 11 years until the facility closed.
Following that, she had a private practice in the same building with Dr. Story and Dr. Austin Weaver, who were later joined by Dr. Craig Weaver. After retiring from private practice 11 years later, she became the Cherokee County Health Department Director, where she served for 20 years before her next retirement.
But she was not quite done with the practice of medicine. Even before retirement, she had begun volunteer service at the Mission Home Clinic in Bullard, joining her brother who was a doctor.
After serving there a few years, she finally decided to rest and retire once more.
“I hung up my stethoscope at 90,” she said, her words reflecting a legacy of service and dedication to the health of East Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.