Dreama Crouch is a familiar name in Jacksonville. She and her husband, Doug Crouch, are past owners of Discount City, an icon of the community for decades. The couple inherited the store from its original owners, Ralph and Helen Crouch, Doug’s parents.
Discount City closed in the early 2000’s, but the legacy of the Crouch family name lingers, kept alive by those who remember the community support and generosity shown by the family.
When Dreama Chunn married Doug Crouch in 1970, she brought into the family her own generous spirit. The couple was blessed with four children, who have since gifted them with eight grandchildren, and one of those grandkids, Michael Clater and his wife, Jessica will soon welcome the Crouch’s first great-grandchild.
Dreama’s wish for a big family exceeded even her own dreams, because young relatives and even friends began to make their way in and out of the Crouch household.
“I’ve lost count,” Dreama said, mentally tallying the number of guests she has had in her home for extended stays.
Both of her husband’s sisters lived with Dreama and Doug for at least a year each. Not to be outdone, several of Dreama’s sisters took turns living with the couple. A nephew came for a period of rehabilitation, and wound up staying for a year and a half.
“He still calls us every holiday,” Dreama Crouch said. “When Doug was so ill awhile back, he called regularly to check up on him.”
Another niece has stayed more than once. One sister stayed a year and a half and even attended Jacksonville High School during that time.
One sister moved in after high school, and then stayed four years before she eventually married and moved away.
The couple insisted that those who lived with them attend church. Dreama said that was because when she moved to Jacksonville herself, at the age of 17, she began attending church and found a lifestyle that was different from what she had experienced in her own home environment.
“When I moved here, I wasn’t a Christian,” she said. “When I saw the way they treated me at church, I wanted that peace and joy one gets from knowing the Lord.” She also said she hoped the way she and Doug lived their lives made a difference in the lives of those who spent time in their household.
Dreama said those living with them were not the only ones who gained from the experience.
“Anybody that ever lived with us for any length of time was a blessing to me,” she said. “There were hard times, of course, but I think I learned as much as anybody. It helped me to become a kinder, more compassionate person.”
The couple served many years in the youth ministry at Central Baptist Church, and that work included hosting fellowships and Bible studies in their home, adding to the list of those who grew spiritually from the example set by the homeowners of 1711 Morris Drive.
That home has now been purchased by Michael Clater and his wife, and Dreama said she is glad her grandchild is living in the home that holds so many memories.
“I always felt at that house, I could sit and hear the voices of our kids and those who stayed with us, calling out to each other. It’s a home that needs activity, and to be filled with family, and I hope Michael and Jessica are there for a long time,” she said.
In addition to the youth ministry at Central Baptist Church, Doug Crouch has been Scoutmaster of Troop 403 for decades, and countless scouts have been in and out of their house for meetings or to earn merit badges. Many earned swimming or life-saving badges by utilizing the couple’s backyard pool. Also, for many years, the Crouch family owned the land where Autry Funeral Home now exists, and numerous campouts and outings were held on that land, as well.
Participants in the church’s Singles Department at Central also enjoyed the Crouch’s hospitality when they met for weekly Bible studies in the home. Jackie Sessions, former Singles Director at Central, said the couple’s hospitality was important to the success of that department.
“Their willingness to always be there for the Singles, helped to make our department grow because it was a welcoming place of community, where they felt loved and belonged,” Sessions said.
The couple’s four children benefited from the strength of their parents, each achieving success in their chosen fields. Kim is a longtime teacher but will soon take on the role of an administrator in the school district where she lives in Oklahoma. Chris is in real estate and has a start-up company curating trips abroad for directors and producers in the entertainment industry. Shannon is a stay-at-home mom who is active in athletic competitions (fitness and running), and Joshua teaches in the Mansfield school district.
However, Dreama Crouch feels that her motherly role is not limited to her four children, but to all those who graced her doorstop over the years, whether for short or longer stays.
“I always felt like that was part of what I was sent to do. It was my calling to be a mom, and when you take them in, you treat them like they are yours.
“I like being able to look back and see these kids where they are now,” she said.
