To Olivia Sanchez, life is a palette waiting to be painted.
The 18 year-old, who was homeschooled from kindergarten through high school graduation, began her interest in art at a young age.
“I started sketching first. I liked it, so people started giving me sketch books for Christmas and birthdays,” she said. “Painting just sort of happened; I went to a birthday party at a paint place, and we painted something. I liked that, so I started asking for canvas and paints.”
Sanchez said she started getting requests for her artwork when she was about eleven years old.
“My mom’s friend, Shelley, was the first one to request a painting,” she said. “I painted her a picture of a rooster and a barn.”
Soon, she was getting more and more requests, and more orders, so she decided to start posting her artwork online and getting orders on commission. She began to display her art at Baugh’s Market near Rusk, during their monthly event, and has participated in the Palestine Art Walk.
As her skills became known through word-of-mouth, her following has increased. Sanchez has been hired to paint some store windows at businesses in Rusk, and stays busy with her commissioned projects.
Right now, she works full-time at First Baptist Church’s Kids Academy, but also plans to go back to Jacksonville College in the spring semester to complete an associate’s degree. When that goal has been accomplished, she said she hopes to further her education. She is considering earning her bachelor’s degree at either East Texas Baptist University, or Colorado Christian College. An uncle lives in Colorado, so that would make attending that school advantageous. She is not sure what she will choose for her major, but is considering business or education.
Sanchez has never had a formal art class, but has studied Art History. She likes working in mixed mediums, particularly watercolor and acrylics.
“Landscapes are my favorites, but I also get inspiration from artists I have studied, like Van Gogh and Wayne Thebaud,” she said.
Asked which has been her favorite painting so far, she replied that they all are.
“Every time I do a new one, that’s my favorite,” she said.
She said she also likes painting things she has never painted before; things like painting animals, for instance.
“I don’t do those very much,” she said, adding that she enjoys the challenge of painting something new.
Her ultimate goal is to be involved in missions work, and she hopes that art will have a place in her ministry, but is not quite sure how.
“I wasn’t planning to study art, but someone said I should go to art school. I’m not exactly sure how to work that into ministry,” she said, but indicated that she hopes her talent can be a part of whatever business or educational ventures to which she is eventually led.
Sanchez said she felt called to missions at an early age.
“It’s something I am passionate about and that I feel God is calling me to.”
To prepare, she has been researching missions organization that send out short-term and long-term missionaries.
One such venture is a group called Circuit Riders. The group provides a missionary training school, and works with Youth With A Mission that is based in Lindale. She is also considering Pais, another missionary organization that sends volunteers to mission fields overseas. Her friend, Shelby Bland Stewart had previously served with Pais London and Pais Southport, so she has been a source of information in helping her to learn more about the opportunities.
In each situation, those entering the mission field work mostly through churches to raise the funds to serve in the area to which they have been assigned. Some longer-term missionaries operate small businesses, or work in schools, for example, so they can earn their own way once they are on the field.
The third of nine children, Sanchez has already participated in mission trips a few times. She has served with Beall Chapel Baptist Church on a mission trip assisting a ministry based in Arizona that trains bush pilots to go into remote areas. She has also volunteered to work in disaster relief with an organization known as Eight Days of Hope, assisting that group following hurricane disasters on two separate occasions, serving with her extended family and close friends.
Whether in art or in ministry, she hopes to portray and enhance the beauty of life.
“I am willing to go wherever God sends me and do whatever He asks me to do,” she said.
Those who desire to contact Sanchez to commission a painting can find her information on her Facebook page, Olivia Sanchez, and private message her with a request.
