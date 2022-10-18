Sunday afternoon the Cherokee County Historical Commission hosted a walk through history at the Old City Cemetery in Jacksonville. Slated for the day were a number of speakers portraying key figures in Jacksonville’s history.
One such speaker was Andy Calcote, who was portraying Jackson Smith. Calcote told of Smith’s time with the Arm of the Republic of Texas and how, as a soldier, once stood guard over Santa Anna. Smith fell in love with the Gum Creek area and settled here. He built a log cabin and was the first postmaster.
Among other speakers was the “Mother of Jacksonville,” Melvina Chesslar, portrayed by Nancy Esselhauf. Chesslar was believed to have given birth to the first boy born in New Jacksonville. She was a mother to five children and had three husbands. She owned a hotel downtown.
Other participants included:
• Antony Baker and Jamie Dorsey as Odle Family pioneers (1840s)
• John Ross as Mayor Earle (b.1856-d.1932)
• Betty Miller and Shelley Cleaver as Amanda and Hiram Spear (Civil War era)
• Roy Cavazoz Jr. as Alfredo R. Cavazoz, worked on railroad (b.1888-d.1975)
• Deborah Burkett as Frances Gaynelle Bailey Bone, nurse in 1919 (b.1895-d.1944)
• Janie barber as Eunice Sanborn, Guinness Book of World Records, oldest person in world) (b.1895-d.2011)
• Barbara Hugghins as Lula Seaton Hugghins, photographer (b.1900)
• Kim Felt as Women Tomato Packers (1930s era)
• George Martin as John Martin, garbage and taxi business (b.1877-d.1970)
• Ginger Johnson as Virginia Gray Mayfield, educator (b.1923-d.2013)
• Sam Hopkins, representing all military veterans buried in the cemetery
Approximately 150 area residents were in attendance as laughs were shared and some light-hearted stories were retold by the actors, which were dressed in period clothing.
The city of Jacksonville placed marker flags at the graves of the special guests for easy identification. These will be up for two weeks.
At the conclusion of the program, guests were encouraged to explore the cemetery grounds and visit the historic figures they had just met. For more information on Jacksonville’s history, visit Jacksonvilletx.org/150.
This was the kickoff event for Jacksonville’s 150th celebration, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, in downtown Jacksonville. For more information on the sesquicentennial, click on the link on the homepage of the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org.
