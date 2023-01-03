Jacksonville city council and city employees have been busy maintaining and improving the city for its residents. Some of the accomplishments in 2022 include city-wide celebrations, receiving grant funding for needed projects, improvements of city parks and implementing notification systems.
A list of city-sponsored events, accomplishments and awards was submitted and include:
January: The Jacksonville Police Department completed onsite assessment and received Accreditation status for the period 2022 to 2026.
February:
• RAVE, a new Emergency Notification System for city-wide call and text notifications in an emergency, was implemented.
• The city purchased the Cherokee Ranch Golf Course Clubhouse for renovation and use as a Civic Center for the community and to attract events from outside of town. The city issued $1,000,000 in Tax Notes to fund the purchase and renovation.
March: Rehabilitation of the water well on Kickapoo Street was completed.
May:
• The City Charter review was completed, identifying updates needed to comply with State Law and to improve operations of the city and city council. (Amendments to the charter were placed on the May 2022 ballot for voter approval.)
• The first annual Great Jacksonville Cleanup event was hosted. The event boasted over 120 volunteers picking up over 300 bags of trash across the City and saw 14 roll-away dumpsters filled, 2400 lbs of paper shredded, over 50 gallons of motor oil collected, 12 large boxes of electronics collected, and hundreds of tires collected.
• Utility Interruption Alerts were implemented to alert customers when there may be interruptions in their water service due to routine maintenance or emergency repairs.
• A ceremony was conducted in which the time capsule buried in 1972 was unearthed in celebration of the 150th anniversary of Jacksonville!
June: The First Annual Rescue Camp was held by police and fire departments to engage with the kids of Jacksonville. They had over 30 participants for this inaugural event.
September: The city completed a compensation and classification study to compare our pay rates with surrounding communities, ensure competitive pay, and ensure stability of staffing levels and turnover rates.
October: Donations were gathered and the city hosted a coloring contest to give away 52 bicycles to JISD students as a part of the National Night Out preparation.
December: Buried the 2022 Time Capsule to be unearthed in the year 2072, during the city’s bicentennial celebration.
Undated achievements included:
• A City Council Visioning Session was conducted to begin development of a strategic plan for city operations moving forward.
• A new employee newsletter was launched to help keep staff up to date on activities across departments.
• A new video series, City Council Minute, was implemented where the communications director covers the main action items taken at the city council meetings each month.
• A new pavilion was built at Bolton Park
• Drainage improvements along a portion of Dogwood Street were completed.
• Substandard building hearings were conducted, then nine dilapidated buildings across town were demolished.
• Improvements at Lincoln park were begun with the replacement of the roof, repainting, and installation of a small retaining wall at the small pavilion.
• Two Citizens Police Academy Classes were hosted to engage the community with the police department and expose them to the activities of the department on a daily basis.
• An assessment of all city streets was conducted. This study will guide street improvements in FY 2023 and beyond.
Grant-related items included:
• The Jacksonville Public Library received two Federal Community Advancement Package Grants from the Institute of Museum and Library Services via The Texas State Library and Archives Commission. The first grant was a Teen Services Package including $4,870.15 to purchase a 3D printer and accompanying supplies. The second grant was for an Analog Outreach Package including $4,945.89 to purchase games, manipulatives, and craft supplies for our children’s programs.
• The Vanishing Texana Museum received a $5,000 grant from Humanities Texas to purchase two new display cases.
• Plans were finalized on a grant-funded redevelopment of the Concession Park at the lake, with construction expected in FY 2023.
• A grant was received for new playground enhancements at Buckner Park, with construction expected in FY 2023.
• The city applied for and received over $10 million in bonds from the Texas Water Development Board to be invested in water, wastewater, and streets improvements across the City. These improvements will be identified and implemented through a strategic capital improvement plan to be developed in FY 2023.
Awards received by the city in 2022 were:
• Government Finance Officers Association Distinguished Budget Presentation Award Program and the award for the FY 2021-2022 budget. This is the sixth consecutive year the department has received this award, which represents a significant achievement by the entity. It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.
• Government Finance Officers Association Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program for the city’s annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2020. This application is still pending review but, if awarded, this will be the fifth consecutive year the department has received this award. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
• The Government Treasurers’ Organization of Texas has awarded the Certificate of Distinction to the city of Jacksonville for its Investment Policy. GTOT will be presenting the city of Jacksonville with a plaque for the Investment Policy Certificate of Distinction during the Business Meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 at Winter Seminar. This was the first year the investment policy was submitted for review.
