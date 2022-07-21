Cherokee County and Smith County Sheriff’s Offices are seeking help from the public in locating a man who went missing Saturday, July 16.
Caleb Mosley, 20, was last seen at the Dollar Store in Teasleville, west of Bullard. Mosely has brown hair and hazel eyes, stands six feet tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.
Mosley is reported to be disoriented and in need of medical care due to a concussion. The missing flier posted to the CCSO Facebook page notes Mosley has scratches on his arms, back and torso, with some of the scratches being very deep.
Anyone with information on Mosley’s location is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department at 903-683-2271, or the Smith County Sheriff’s Department at 903-566-6600.
