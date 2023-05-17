Operation Game Thief, which calls itself the Texas Wildlife’s Crime-Stoppers Program, is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information related to the illegal shooting of an alligator near Caddo Mounds outside Alto.
A flier, posted to social media, states the reward is for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the illegal act.
Game wardens were contacted May 2 regarding an injured alligator, according to the post.
“Game wardens determined the alligator had been shot twice in the head area with what appeared to be a small caliber firearm. This act left the alligator injured and suffering, until it finally succumbed to its injuries,” read a portion of the flyer.
The alligator, approximately 10-foot, six-inches in length, was shot on CR 2907 near the Weeping Mary Community, just west of the Caddo Mounds State Historic Site and approximately seven miles west of Alto.
Due to the location on a county road, game wardens have ruled out the possibility someone visiting the Caddo Mounds State Historic Site shot the alligator out of fear, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Captian Mike Hanson.
With the vast amount of territory game wardens cover, they rely on the public assistance in reporting incidents and relaying information.
“It’s extremely important that we have the public’s cooperation and help,” Hanson said. “Take Cherokee County, for instance, there’s only two game wardens there. It may not be as wide as some other counties, but it’s generally longer than a lot. [There’s] a lot of territory there.”
To contact Operation Game Thief with information about this incident, or to report a violation, call 1-800-792-GAME (4263).
For more information about Operation Game Thief, visit ogttx.org or find the organization on Facebook.
For information about Texas Parks and Wildlife, go to tpwd.texas.gov. For information specific to Texas game wardens, visit tpwd.texas.gov/warden. Texas Parks and Wildlife also maintains a Facebook page.
