She’s not Santa Claus, but another visitor from the North Pole has arrived in the Jacksonville area just in time for Christmas.
Hailing from North Pole, Alaska, Robyn Heineken is the first female student pilot at the new Texas Air Corps recently established in Cherokee County between Mount Selman and Bullard, at Tarrant Field Airport. In fact, she is currently the only student pilot, but that number is set to increase as the ministry grows. The work of the ministry is to train pilots to safely travel to remote areas to assist in spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Although there is a sister company that trains pilots in Alaska, Kingdom Air Corps, she wanted to come to Texas to train with the new company which she learned about through a missions aviation Facebook page. Dr. Mike Miller, pastor of Central Baptist Church in Jacksonville, is the president of TAC, and also trains pilots at Kingdom Air Corps during mission trips to Alaska.
“They are only able to train for about four months in Alaska,” Heineken said, “because of the weather conditions. The idea is that working together, pilots can train in Texas while the weather is bad there, then go back and train in Alaska when the weather clears. That way, students can train year-round.”
The 27-year old hopes that at the end of her training, she can join her sister and brother-in-law in their mission work in a remote village in Alaska; one that is accessible only by boat, plane or dogsled. The couple work for a missions organization called Alaska Student Partnership.
“They are part of a program that sends teachers or nurses, and they are currently dependent on air charters to get in and out of the village. I hope to someday be the mission pilot for that organization, so I can bring supplies to the missionaries in the six villages where the organization currently works, and take them to doctor appointments, etc., when they need to go,” she said. She added that, because indigenous Alaska natives are residents of the state, they are often supplied free travel by the state, but that is not necessarily so for the missionaries.
Heineken said she first became interested in flying a few short years ago, after obtaining her commercial driver’s license.
“I guess I felt empowered,” she laughed. “I felt like if I can do that, what else can I accomplish?”
She moved to Idaho and worked for two years for a non-profit called My 360 Project. The company builds shoes for children in Mexico and Africa. They use native materials and hire native artisans, in order to supply sustainable and ethical products. The staff for the non-profit then travels to those countries, to wash the feet of the recipients before presenting them with the shoes, all to show the love of God and His provision.
While in Idaho, she studied for and obtained her pilot’s license, although it took awhile because she had to save to pay for that expense, and also during that time, the COVID epidemic hit and she was delayed in achieving her goal.
The oldest of five children, she said her parents apparently have raised fearless children, because the three older children have all left home to pursue independent careers. The other two siblings are still in high school.
She is currently studying for the written test required by the Federal Aviation Administration. She said she has been told that might be the hardest part of her training.
Although she already has her license, the training on the 2,700-foot grass strip will equip her to fly into remote areas and addresses some of the things she will need to learn: instrument rating to fly into the clouds, certain FAA requirements, weather conditions, and other potential hazards.
Her hometown of North Pole, Alaska (near Fairbanks), celebrates Christmas year-round, and Heineken said that once upon a time in the not-so-long-ago, one could Google the phrase, “North Pole Alaska Elf,” and find her picture as an elf in the town’s Jingle in July celebration, but that photo is no longer available in the Google search; it’s been dashed away, if you will.
That tiny bit of stardom might have been the spark that started another endeavor for Heineken: pageantry. She was named earlier this year as Miss Alaska Sweetheart, and also competed in the “Miss ‘Women With Wings,’” online contest, which she won on the national level.
She currently hopes to find a part-time job to help provide for living expenses while she is in training at Texas Air Corps. She particularly hopes to find a position where she can also take her 17-year-old Golden Retriever.
Heineken is excited to be a part of the Dec. 3 open house at Texas Air Corps. There will be free plane rides offered, but she said her training is not yet sufficient on the planes the company will use, so she will not be piloting persons on that day, but will be helping out in other ways.
She may only be in Texas temporarily, but the service she hopes to eventually provide from the North Pole – even if it’s North Pole, Alaska – is all about giving, and isn’t that how it should be, once she bids us goodnight and she flies out of sight?
__________
Texas Air Corps will sponsor its Open House from 9 am until noon Dec. 3 at, 49511 U.S. Hwy 69 North, in Bullard.
Jimmy Stewart is a member of the TAC Board of Directors and he said they are happy to give guests the opportunity to tour the air field and see what the ministry is all about.
“We’ll have food and information available,” he said. “We will also offer short plane rides. There is no fee for the rides, but donations to the ministry are always welcome.”
Stewart is also an instructor in the flight program. Other instructors include the TAC President, the Rev. Dr. Mike Miller; Director Gabe Johnson and Board Member Ben Casey.
For further information about Texas Air Corps, its mission and staff, call 903-541-9251 or email info@texasaircorps.org. Gabe and Amber Johnson are the directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.