Alchemy Creative Arts is a collaboration between Amy Lescoe-Hall and Bryan Barrow, both talented photographers who desire to serve the community through their craft. Their newly opened photo studio will serve as a place to transform the mundane into the wondrous and the commonplace into the fantastical.
The duo will focus on theme-based photography, offering specialized backdrops and props for back-to-school, holidays and other occasions.
“For us, it’s more about feeling and experience. There are a lot of photographers out there and they all specialize in different things,” Lescoe-Hall said. “I think what we’re doing here will be a little different in that it’s more themed based; it’s more fun. There’s a lot of fantastical types of set-ups.”
Whether it’s traditional family pictures, newborn photos or holiday portraits; they want their clients to enjoy themselves and the process.
“I’m not saying we won’t do traditional, family photos, but our focus is going to be on having fun,” Barrow said.
The pair welcome people of all ages to the studio.
“We want people to come in and feel welcome and accepted,” he said.
“We’re also very much body positive, so we want people to feel comfortable,” she added.
Photography services are available outside the studio as well. Whether it’s for on-location shoots, sports photography, weddings or other types of events, these two photographers can cover it.
“The way we vibe is we each have our own skill sets,” Lescoe-Hall said. “Yes, we’re both photographers, but our strengths and our weaknesses compliment each other.
“I’ve done pretty much every type of photography you can think of – product photography, real estate, glamour, senior photos, boudoir.”
Rusk residents may have seen Barrow on the sidelines at a Rusk Eagle football game or other sporting event, or viewed his wildlife photos online.
With the respect and deference they showed each other, one might think the two have known each other a long time, despite only meeting recently.
Having worked as a producer and vice president of film development in Los Angeles, Lescoe-Hall returned to Texas in 2020, during the coronovirus pandemic.
“When my husband and my family and I moved here, there wasn’t a whole lot to do and photography wasn’t real feasible, to work with clients, during that time,” she said. “So I focused on websites and homeschooling the kids and doing all that.”
At some point during that time, she came across Barrow’s photography online.
“As things have progressed, I’ve thought more about offering photography around here, but with a twist, utilizing more of my film and theater background. I saw Bryan’s work and thought, hey, I really want to meet this guy,” she said. “The quality of his images and the vibrance of them just really caught my attention.”
She eventually contacted him, requesting a meet to discuss her idea for a studio.
“My first thought was, ‘What’s she trying to sell me?’” Barrow said.
Despite the rocky start, the two formed Alchemy Creative Arts, LLC, opening in less than two months from the initial discussioin. They both said the pieces just fell into place.
In addition to the studio pictures, Alchemy Creative Arts will offer artwork from local artists; photo retouching; photo printing on canvas, watercolor paper, acrylic, glass or metal; and website design.
The studio is currently open weekends and by appointment only during the week. The business is located at 125 E. 6th St. in Rusk and can be contacted at 903-373-2640.
For a full list of services, visit alchemycreativearts.com. To keep up-to-date on specials or other information related to the business, follow the studio on Facebook.
