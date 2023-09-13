Alto schools will celebrate homecoming week Sept. 18 -22, culminating with the Yellowjackets battling Groveton on the gridiron Friday, Sept. 22.
The 2023 homecoming court has been announced with four male and four female seniors, each hoping to being named the 2023 Homecoming King or Queen.
The nominees for homecoming king include Jayreion Blakemore, Aidan Buckingham, Keegan Davis and Brian Guevara. Homecoming queen nominees are Diviniti Bartley, Kamela Corleone, Kiely Jones and Brooke Low.
Homecoming dukes include freshman Anthony Buckingham, sophomore Bryan Salinas, Junior Jordan Guevara and Senior Caleb Roberts.
Homecoming duchesses are Freshman Camil Lofton, Sophomore Angelina Lindsey, junior Ashley Black and senior Jamia Tyra.
Students are encouraged to dress according to the following themes during Homecoming Week 2023 to show their school spirit.
• Monday, Sept. 18 – PJ Day
• Tuesday, Sept. 19 – Favorite Decade Day
• Wednesday, Sept. 20 – Granny and Grandpa Day
• Thursday, Sept. 21 – Jacket Spirit Day
The 2023 Homecoming Court will be presented and the King and Queen will be announced prior to the 7:30 p.m. kickoff of Friday’s game at Cam’ron Matthews Field.
