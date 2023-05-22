The Alto High School class of 1973 recently hosted its 50 year reunion.
Those attending included (front row, from left) Merle Gottshalt Garner, Robin Whiteman Calloway, Chris Jeter Hudson, Teresa Blanton Click, Joyce Guinn Sands, Denisa Thomasson Casey, (back row) Beverly Milner, Carolyn West Reina, Jerry Adams, James Ross, Belissa Brooks Hicks, Cindy Wallace Johnson, Max Milstead, Annie Hamilton Richardson, Marie McMahon. Not pictured was Sherrell Grogan.
