Alto High School announced the students selected for the 2022 Homecoming Court.
Included are Rashawn Mumphrey, Jackson Duplichain, Khalil Reagan Alan Cruz, in the King’s Court; and Dukes Tyler Bond, Derek Mumphrey, Brian Guevara, Jamyrien Benton. The Queen’s Court consists of Halle Duplichain, Kyndall Dixon, Rebekah Coons and La’Niyah O’Bryant. The Duchesses are Emily Gonzalez, Madison Soto, Candy Castro and Diviniti Bartley.
The spirit week theme for 2022 homecoming is Back to the Basics. Students are asked to show their spirit be dressing for various decades throughout the week of Oct. 3-7, leading up to the big day.
On Monday, dress for the fabulous 50s then break out your tie-dye for the Peace Loving’ 60s on Tuesday. Think disco fever on Wednesday, as the theme is The Smooth 70s. For Thursday’s Awesome 80s, it will be time for big hair and neon colors.
On Friday, the day of the homecoming game, everyone is to show their Jacket Pride by wearing black and gold. A homecoming pep rally is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. Friday afternoon, Oct. 7, in the high school gym. The community is invited to attend.
The homecoming game will kick off at 7 p.m. when the Alto Yellowjackets (3-2) will face the Mt. Enterprise Wildcats (1-4).
