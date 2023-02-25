The Alto Independent School District’s board of trustees elected to utilize a four-day week, approving the associated calendar for the 2023-2024 school year.
The pilot program has been put in place for a three-year period, but the board has the authority to revert to the traditional five-day instructional week before that time if it is deemed necessary, according to Superintendent Kelly West. The district calendar has been posted to the AISD website.
During an informational meeting conducted prior to the regularly scheduled board meeting, West stated Texas is experiencing a major teacher shortage which particularly effects rural areas.
“One of the things that a lot of rural schools are doing is they are putting the four day instructional week package in place to help with the teacher shortage,” West said. “The four-day week has been a big morale booster, it’s been a big mental health push with a lot of districts, and it is certainly something that east Texas, a lot of school districts are considering.”
In talking with other area school districts that have transitioned to the four-day week, West noted those schools have seen improved attendance rates.
“Our attendance has certainly suffered post-Covid,” West said.
The option of the four-day week was presented to the board only after a survey had been conducted. Of the staff, 85% were in favor of the change. Following the staff survey, one was disseminated to parents. “We were very up front with our staff. We said once we survey the parents, if that comes back at anything less than 50%, it’s dead in the water.,” West said. “We won’t pursue it and we won’t take it to the board.”
Of the approximate 345 parents in the district, 265 were in favor of the four-day week.
The final group to be surveyed were students in grade six through eleven, of whom 75% preferred the four-day week.
With one less day a week, the school day would be extended approximately 55 minutes in order to meet the state-required minutes of instruction each year. The school day will run from 7:45 a.m. until 4:10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The school year would also be lengthened by two weeks, starting the same time in August and running through the end of May.
Intervention days will be conducted one Friday each month.
While the district hopes to see an increase in student attendance which will generate additional state funding, West stated this was not the reason for considering the four-day week.
“I think it’s important to know we’re not looking at this for any financial reasons as a cost saving measure,” West said. “There would be some light, minor savings in utilities and fuel, not running the buses every Friday and not having the buildings in full use every Friday, but the primary considerations are related to staffing and to the teacher shortage.
“Several of the districts that we’ve talked to that have done this have seen a 3% in just one year alone in their attendance.”
There were a couple of reasons the proposal included Fridays off, rather than Mondays. First, the highest absenteeism recorded in the district was on Fridays. Second, it would be easier to get students to arrive on non-school days to participate in games and other competitions than to show up for a practice or rehearsal.
“One of the concerns students expressed to us was pep rallies,” West said. “One of the things we will look at is a way to incorporate at least homecoming and the seniors and to have some meaningful pep rallies for the community. We’re not saying those are off the table completely.
“One of my big concerns, besides just the child-care issue, was the two meals a day,” West said. “We have a lot of students who depend on the cafeteria for their meals and our worry was with low-income students.”
The school currently participates in a weekend backpack program where qualifying students are given food items for meals through the weekend. West stated this program may need to be extended to supply food for the extra day.
She noted Alto Missionary Baptist Church has made a monetary commitment, donating monthly towards the program.
“Chid-care is another concern,” West said. “For the families that have working parents and that don’t have family support systems maybe here in town.”
While the district cannot provide child-care, West stated other districts recommended using high school students looking to earn extra money could be used as baby-sitters.
“Two of the churches have also expressed interest in maybe offering up some type of child-care,” she said.
The district will determine if the four-day week is working through long-term surveys, employee retention rates, whether the applicant pool is growing, student academic data, attendance rates of staff and students, as well as annual climate surveys for staff, parents and students.
The information presented at the meeting and a frequently asked question sheet are available on the district’s website at alto.esc7.net/about-us/four-day-instructional-week. The 2023-2024 district calendar is posted at alto.esc7.net/about-us/district-calendar.
