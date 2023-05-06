Unofficial results have been received for elections conducted Saturday, May 6. These numbers remain unofficial until canvassed by their respective city councils and school boards.
The city of Alto conducted elections for mayor and two council positions, voted on at-large, and included two propositions on the ballot regarding local liquor sales.
Proposition A, passing 95 to 43, called for the sale of all alcoholic beverages, including mixed drinks. Proposition B would allow for the sale of mixed beverages in restaurants by food and beverage holders only. It also passed, by a 92-43 vote.
Incumbent and unopposed candidate for mayor, Jimmy Allen, garnered 94 votes.
The council positions, held by Steve Cox and Luke Johnson, were on the ballot. The tally for council seats included 97 votes for Johnson, 54 for Nathaniel Buckingham, and 44 for Cox.
In the city of Rusk, elections were held for the District 1 and District 2 council members, as well as the position of mayor.
Three candidates vied to become the council person for District 1; Kendall Shoemaker (I), John S. Hood and Howard King. Hood, received 30 votes, earning the majority and upsetting Shoemaker’s bid for reelection. Shoemaker received 21 votes, or approximately 32%. King garnered 14 votes.
Two candidates filed to represent District 2, Walter Session (I) and Chris Baker. However, Baker provided a statement in April stating, “I am pursuing an opportunity to serve the community in a different capacity, that would prevent me from being sworn in as council person due to it being a conflict of interest. If I should win, I will not accept the position due to this conflict.”
The election resulted in 82 votes for Session and 11 for Baker.
Ben Middlebrooks received 208 votes to retain his position as mayor. Votes for challenger Ben Mims totaled 186.
The Rusk Independent School District conducted elections for two at-large trustee positions. The seats are currently held by Martin Pepin and Teresa Phifer. Phifer, due to personal reasons, chose not to run for reelection. Pepin and two other candidates, Tara Hoot and Chris Work. vied for the two open positions on the board of trustees.
There were 482 votes cast in the election, 250 on Election Day and 232 during the early voting period. The results were 342 votes for Pepin, 295 for Hoot and 179 for Work.
New Summerfield Independent School District also had at-large elections for their board of trustees. There were three open positions and four candidates. Michael Davis garnered the largest number of votes with 24, followed by Bryan Bolton, 22; J.B. Neeley, 18; and Brian Reuter, with seven.
Results for the election of Bullard ISD trustees was not available at the time of this posting.
Chris McNertney earned 187 votes to Cory Santos’ 87, unseating the incumbent for Place 1, according to Tyler news outlet KLTV. Trustees Brian Vestal, Place 2, and Jason Stainback, Place 3, ran unopposed.
